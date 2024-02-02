'Back to Black' Trailer Highlights Amy Winehouse's Struggle to Balance Fame & Love

Marisa Abela becomes Amy Winehouse in the first official trailer for the musical biopic Back to Black.

The movie chronicles the legendary singer’s legendary rise to worldwide fame with the release of her album Back to Black. However, it also captures the personal struggles that played out behind the scenes and sometimes in the tabloids until the time of her tragic death at the age of 27 in 2011.

Head inside to watch the Back to Black trailer…

Both her soaring highs and crushing lows played out in the trailer, which was released on Friday (February 2).

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie stars Jack O’Connell as Amy‘s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Amy‘s father Mitch and Lesley Manville as the singer’s grandmother Cynthia.

Back to Black premieres in theaters on April 12.

Did you see that Amy‘s father recently addressed a major misconception about the late singer, who is still missed today. He also responded to Marisa being cast to play his daughter.

Press play on the Back to Black trailer below and check out some photos from the movie in the gallery…