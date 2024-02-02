Jim Carrey Will Face Off Against Sonic the Hedgehog Again in Third Movie, Out This Year

Jim Carrey is set to return to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

The 62-year-old actor embodies Dr. Robotnik in the successful movies, which star Ben Schwartz as the iconic blue-haired racer.

However, there were questions about the mad scientist’s fate after the second movie, which premiered in 2022.

Read more about Jim Carrey’s role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3…

Variety announced that Jim would reprise the role, confirming that Dr. Robotnik had survived what once seemed to be a perilous fall.

We don’t know too much about the third movie in the franchise just yet. However, a new logo was unveiled on Friday (February 2). It was revealed in a brief video on Instagram, which featured Jim‘s laugh in the final moments.

The movie was directed by Jeff Fowler, and we’ll update you as we learn more.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters on December 20.

Did you see that one of Jim‘s movies inspired the name of a new album from a chart-topping pop star?

Check out the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 logo below…