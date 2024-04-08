Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie, 29, Spotted Kissing 'White Collar' Actor Ross McCall, 48, After Months of Dating Rumors

It looks like Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall are confirming the dating rumors!

Late last month, the 29-year-old daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was spotted kissing and holding hands with the 48-year-old White Collar actor during a walk around Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…In photos obtained by Page Six, Maggie wore a tan cardigan with jeans and a beanie while Ross sported a red Adidas jacket and jeans as they took his dog for a walk on Tuesday, March 26.

During their walk, the pair stopped and shared a few sweet kisses.

Maggie and Ross have been showing a lot of love for each other on Instagram over the past few months, including Ross calling Maggie a “beauty” in the comments of a post she shared in February.

He also called her a “knockout” in a post she shared back in November.

If you didn’t know, Ross was briefly engaged to Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2008 and in 2021, he proposed to Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi, but they split in 2022.

It was just recently announced when Pat Sajak‘s final show as host of Wheel of Fortune will air before Ryan Seacrest takes over as host.