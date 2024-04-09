Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More
Zendaya gave a new interview where she talked about her fame, her future in the industry, the possibility of having kids, and so much more.
The 27-year-old Challengers star also spoke about Tom Holland, her boyfriend of several years in her Vogue cover story, and recalled his rise to fame as well (which happened right in front of her eyes.)
