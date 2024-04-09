ACM Awards 2024 Nominations: Full List Released!

Nominations for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards have just been unveiled!

This year, Luke Combs leads with 8 total nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year.

Megan Moroney is the most nominated female artist on this list with six total, including both Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16th from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Entertainer of the year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New male artist of the year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New duo or group of the year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

Single of the year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Song of the year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree

Music event of the year

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

Visual media of the year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

“Human” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Bryan Schlam

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

“Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-songwriter of the year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Bass player of the year

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Craig Young

Drummer of the year

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Acoustic guitar player of the year

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham

Piano/keyboards player of the year

Jim “Moose” Brown

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

Specialty instrument player of the year

Dan Dugmore

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Bryan Sutton

Electric guitar player of the year

Tom Bukovac

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Audio engineer of the year

Drew Bollman

Jeff Braun

Jim Cooley

Jason Hall

Buckley Miller

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the year

Charlie Handsome

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells