Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 10:46 am
By JJ Staff

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

Continue Here »

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

Rihanna is opening up like never before.

The superstar got candid in conversation with Interview‘s Mel Ottenberg for a new cover story, out now.

During the conversation, the superstar spoke about her relationship with A$AP Rocky, raising their two kids RZA and Riot, the status of her music career, and so much more.

Click through to find out what Rihanna had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Mel Ottenberg, Rihanna, riot mayers, Riot Rose Mayers, RZA, RZA Mayers, Slideshow