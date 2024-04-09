Daisy Ridley Talks Returning to 'Star Wars,' Explains What Motivated Her to Continue Rey's Story

Daisy Ridley is ready to return to a galaxy far far away!

The 31-year-old actress portrayed Rey in 2015′s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2017′s The Last Jedi, and 2019′s The Rise of Skywalker. Back in April 2023, it was confirmed that Daisy will return to headline an upcoming Star Wars movie!

Daisy recently described how she feels about reprising her role and continuing Rey’s story.

“I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now,” she told Empire. “I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it’s a different thing this time.”

The Magpie star continued, “There’s just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn’t excited, I wouldn’t have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of.”

Daisy elaborated on her decision to return to the Star Wars universe following the sequel trilogy.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision. I didn’t say yes right away, Kathy [Kennedy] was like, ‘Take as long as you need,’” she recalled. “Why wouldn’t I [do it]? Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people. It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character – like, can I even remember how to play her? It’s an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what’s changed for me and what’s changed for her.”

