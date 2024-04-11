Tom Holland Supports Zendaya at 'Challengers' Premiere, Fans Capture Footage of Special Moment

Tom Holland is supporting Zendaya as she promotes her new movie Challengers.

The 27-year-old actress has been traveling the globe this month, attending premieres and other press events in Rome, Italy; Paris, France and Sydney, Australia.

On Wednesday (April 10), she was in London, England for another premiere.

While he didn’t walk the red carpet, Tom was at the event. We didn’t get new official photos of them together. However, fans did capture a sweet moment that they shared inside the venue.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Zendaya can be seen approaching Tom before they share a kiss and a sweet hug. They appear to be as happy and adorable as ever!

This isn’t the first time that Tom has skipped the red carpet while supporting Zendaya‘s projects. Earlier this year, he was absent from the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. However, he was spotted arriving at an afterparty.

Of course, this continues to disprove reports of a breakup, which popped up a few months ago. At the time, Tom had a simple but pointed response to questions about his relationship status.

More recently, Zendaya offered some rare insight into the bond that they share.