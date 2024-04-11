Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Taking Acting Break, 'No Word' From Hallmark About Any Movies

It does not look like Ryan Paevey will be acting in any Hallmark Channel films this year.

In a series of posts to X, the 39-year-old actor explained to fans what’s been going on.

It all started when some Hallmark fans were musing when Ryan‘s next potential movie might be released. Ryan saw the convo and chimed in, writing, “Sadly no word of a film…i may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends. The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and i need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I’m weary…”

He continued, “I had a great run. I like my simple life in my shop, helping little bro, and frequent surfs. I have much to be grateful for, I’ll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income…who knows, maybe a film will come along. Insurance would be nice, haha.”

Ryan‘s most recent Hallmark movies include two 2023 films: Fourth Down and Love and Under the Christmas Sky.

