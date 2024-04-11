Top Stories
Apr 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm
By JJ Staff

14 Famous Actors Who Got Their Start on 'The Young and the Restless,' From First to Most Recent

Can you believe that The Young and The Restless has been on the air for 51 years?!

The show celebrated its 51st anniversary in March.

While a lot of the actors on the show have remained in their roles for decades, many celebs got their start on the soap opera and eventually broke into the world of film and primetime television.

One of the show’s stars recently slammed Eva Longoria for the comments she made about being on the show when she was younger.

Browse through the slideshow to see the 14 famous actors who got their start on The Young and the Restless, from first to most recent…

