'Bold & the Beautiful' Set Secrets, Including the Shocking Amount of Weddings It's Aired & How It Made History During the Pandemic

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the most popular soap operas of all time, but we bet that there’s a lot even the most dedicated fan doesn’t know about the show!

Debuting all the way back in 1987, the sudser is in its 37th year of production. As a result, it has one of the most storied histories on TV.

Boasting a star-studded cast, glam costume and no shortage of drama, The Bold and the Beautiful is so successful because it’s been keeping its fans entertained for nearly four decades. However, there’s so much going on on screen, that you might have missed some of the tea from backstage.

We pulled together 12 secrets that you might not know, including the unbelievable amount of weddings that have taken place on the show, the very small age gap between a pair who played father and son and how the show made history for LGBTQ+ representation.

Scroll through the slideshow to check out 12 secrets from the set of The Bold and the Beautiful…