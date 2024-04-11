Top Stories
Apr 11, 2024 at 1:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Conan O'Brien Appears on 'Hot Ones' & Reveals the Worst Thing a Guest Can Do

Conan O'Brien Appears on 'Hot Ones' & Reveals the Worst Thing a Guest Can Do

Conan O’Brien is taking on the spicy hot wings!

The late night TV superstar made an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones with Sean Evans, where he talked about his career of talking to guests and conducting interviews.

During the conversation, he opened up about talking to the guests during commercials, the worst thing that they can do during their appearance, an incident involving a water buffalo, and his dream interviews.

Click through to find out what he had to say…

Photos: First We Feast
