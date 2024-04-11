Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together Following Big Relationship Report

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are sharing some very rare photos together!

The couple and Wicked costars were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023, and they’re still going strong months later. In fact, a recent report suggested that they are “getting more serious” about their relationship.

While things seem to be going well, we don’t often get pictures of Ari and Ethan. On Wednesday (April 10), they shared two new photos that were taken at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the event, Ari, who plays Glinda in the forthcoming movies, took the stage with Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero).

It turns out that Ethan, who plays Boq, was also present. We know this because Jeff and director Jon M. Chu shared photos of him backstage with the rest of the cast.

“This is the moment before we walked out on stage together and presented our biggest public peek at what’s to come in Wicked this Thanksgiving,” Jon captioned a photo of the group that he posted on Instagram. We’ve waiting a long time for this day. Thank you CinemaCon for such a warm welcome. 💚🩷”

In the picture, Ethan can be standing right behind Ariana, and they are surrounded by Jeff, Michelle, Cynthia and Jonathan.

Jeff shared a group mirror selfie with all of his castmates. In it, the happy couple are standing close together, and Ari is pouting her lips.

“Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family,” he captioned his post.

The couple shared both posts on their Instagram stories.

The Daily Mail also obtained photos of Ari and Ethan holding hands outside of the venue.

In all of the photos, they look so happy together!

Just last month, we got another big life update about Ariana.

Check out Jeff Goldblum’s post below…