Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Divorced, Settlement Details Revealed (Including How Much She's Paying Him)

Ariana Grande‘s divorce from Dalton Gomez, her ex husband, has officially been finalized by the courts, and the settlement details have been released.

The 30-year-old Wicked star and entertainer and 28-year-old real estate agent drafted up their settlement back in October, and it just became official on Tuesday (March 19).

Dalton will receive $1,250,000 from Ariana, tax-free, and Ariana will also pay for up to $25,000 of his attorney fees. She won’t have to pay any future alimony to him after this payment, the AP reports.

She’s also mandated to give him half of the money she receives after selling their joint home.

After Ariana and Dalton‘s split, she began seeing her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. His estranged wife, Lilly Jay, broke her silence at the time of the split.