Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

There’s been a new update about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater‘s relationship.

The 30-year-old eternal sunshine singer was first romantically linked to her Wicked costar, 31, following her split from ex Dalton Gomez in the summer of 2023.

Since then, the couple has been spotted out a few times, and they indirectly made their Instagram debut. However, there have been few reports about what’s going on behind the scene.

On Wednesday (March 27), an insider provided an update and revealed where Ariana and Ethan stand.

Speaking to ET, the source said that “Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album” at the moment.

“Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally,” they continued, noting that the the couple is focused on the future. “They’re looking towards the future and everything that’s in store for them as a couple and as individuals.”

They concluded, saying, “Things have been getting more serious.”

Earlier this summer fans demanded an apology on behalf of Ariana over speculation about the couple’s relationship. Someone close to the couple also addressed the narrative about their relationship.

Ariana and Dalton finalized their divorce earlier this month.