Rebel Wilson Says Daughter Royce's First Word is Now Her Favorite Word!

Rebel Wilson is sharing some rare insight into her life as a mom!

If you didn’t know, the 44-year-old Pitch Perfect actress welcomed her daughter Royce, now 16-months-old, via surrogate back in November 2022. Rebel now co-parents Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma.

In a new interview promoting her memoir Rebel Rising: A Memoir, Rebel revealed that Royce‘s first word is now her favorite word!

Keep reading to find out more…“It shocks me how much she melts my heart,” Rebel told People. “And when says, ‘Mama?’ Lately that’s her new favorite word. And that was her first word ever. It just, it melts you and you’re like, ‘Aw.’”

“I thought I would be a strict parent, but apparently I’m the opposite,” Rebel added.

Rebel then reflected on the “miracle” of Royce‘s birth after her surrogate got pregnant by using her “last viable embryo.”

“She opens her eyes, and she looks at us. We’re a family now. I’m 42 years old and I have a baby,” Rebel shared. “I’m a mother. It’s a bloody miracle.”

Rebel also recently revealed how old she was when she lost her virginity.