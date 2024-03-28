Top Stories
Mar 28, 2024 at 12:21 am
By JJ Staff

Kendall Jenner Suits Up For a Meeting In Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner is showing off her fashionable sense of style as she suits up for a business meeting.

The 28-year-old model and reality star was spotted out on Wednesday (March 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dressed in a modern black business suit that cinched around her waist, she looked ready for a day at the boardroom. Kendall added a playful pop to her look with a bright orange purse and finished off with sunglasses.

This marks one of the first times that Kendall stepped out this month since attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she wore a glam, couture gown.

Check out Kendall and her famous family’s very first photos on the red carpet and see how much they’ve grown up over the years!

Speaking of the Kardashian-Jenner family, we recently got a first look at the upcoming season of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians. Find out when it debuts and check out the trailer!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Kendall Jenner’s outing in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kendall Jenner