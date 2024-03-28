Kendall Jenner Suits Up For a Meeting In Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner is showing off her fashionable sense of style as she suits up for a business meeting.

The 28-year-old model and reality star was spotted out on Wednesday (March 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dressed in a modern black business suit that cinched around her waist, she looked ready for a day at the boardroom. Kendall added a playful pop to her look with a bright orange purse and finished off with sunglasses.

This marks one of the first times that Kendall stepped out this month since attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she wore a glam, couture gown.

