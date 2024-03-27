Top Stories
Mar 27, 2024 at 11:30 pm
By JJ Staff

Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell, & Billie Piper at 'Scoop' World Premiere in London

Gillian Anderson is hitting the red carpet for the world premiere of her new Netflix movie!

The 55-year-old Emmy-winning actress joined co-stars Rufus Sewell and Billie Piper at the premiere of Scoop on Wednesday (March 27) held at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Keeley Hawes and Romola Garai.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth shattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

Scoop will hit Netflix on April 5 – watch the trailer here!

