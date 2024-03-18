Top Stories
Mon, 18 March 2024 at 11:11 am

'Scoop' Trailer Showcases Prince Andrew's Infamous BBC Interview - Watch Now

'Scoop' Trailer Showcases Prince Andrew's Infamous BBC Interview - Watch Now

Scoop is coming soon to Netflix, and they just released a full-length trailer for the movie!

The film is based on Sam McAlister‘s book “Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interview.” The movie brings an inside look into Emily Maitlis viral interview with Prince Andrew amid the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Gillian Anderson portrays Emily Maitlis, Rufus Sewell portrays Prince Andrew, and Billie Piper portrays Sam McAlister.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis: Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth shattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

The movie hits Netflix on April 5, 2024.

We’re embedding the Scoop trailer below, as well as the original BBC interview with Prince Andrew, and stills from the film.

See the BBC interview below…
scoop trailer 01
scoop trailer 02
scoop trailer 03
scoop trailer 04
scoop trailer 05
scoop trailer 06
scoop trailer 07
scoop trailer 08

Photos: Netflix
