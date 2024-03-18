Kristen Kish Addresses Taking Over Padma Lakshmi's Hosting Position on 'Top Chef'

Kristen Kish is talking Padma Lakshmi and hosting Top Chef.

The 40-year-old chef spoke out in an interview with Midwest Living about taking over as host ahead of the premiere of Season 21 of Top Chef: Wisconsin, the first season without Padma as host since she stepped down in 2023.

During the conversation, she spoke to the self doubt and pressure that comes with taking over Padma Lakshmi’s long-held hosting position.

“About taking the job? No. About how well I could do the job? Yes,” she said.

“I knew I had big shoes to fill. I don’t think anyone would have taken that job without a little bit of doubt. But that doubt wasn’t big enough for me to say I’m not going to do it. That’s letting fear lead your decision-making. I worked hard not to let that happen.”

She also spoke to the challenge of competing on the show versus hosting the show.

“As a competing chef, it’s hard because you don’t know what’s going on. You’re thrown a new challenge and just trying to make it one more day. What’s hard about hosting is the expectation of having to fill the position that Padma held for a very long time. And she was very good at it. Everyone knows the Tom, Gail, Padma trio—to have to step into that is challenging. So, both are difficult. And both are gratifying and amazing.”

Season 21 premieres on March 20 on Bravo.

