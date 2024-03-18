Ben Platt Announces Broadway Concert Residency!

Ben Platt is heading to Broadway for a very special exclusive concert residency!

The 30-year-old actor and singer will play an exclusive concert residency at Broadway’s recently refurbished Palace Theatre (located at West 47th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind.

The residency will be directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, who collaborated with Ben on the 2023 revival of Parade, and will play Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 15 for 18 performances only. Click here for all ticket info!

His upcoming album Honeymind drops May 31.

Per a release, here’s what to expect: “The evening, the latest chapter of a storied career jam-packed with hits and acclaimed performances in Dear Evan Hanson, Pitch Perfect, and Parade, will showcase Platt’s insightful original lyrics and breathtaking vocals from the new album, selections from Reverie and Sing to Me Instead, as well as a few surprises for fans of the platinum-selling superstar.”

