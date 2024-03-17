'Only Murders in the Building' Co-Stars Meryl Streep & Martin Short Enjoy Broadway Night Out Amid Romance Rumors

It looks like those Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating rumors aren’t dying down anytime soon!

The Only Murders In The Building co-stars were spotted enjoying a Broadway night out together, seeing a staging of Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson Theatre on Saturday night (March 16) in New York City.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair in the audience, and star Corey Mach also noted their attendance in a tweet: “today is the day my beautiful MERRILY cast has been waiting for for almost two years… MERYL IS HERE (with Martin!) 😭#MeryllyWeRollAlong,” he wrote. One fan captured the pair in an Instagram Story.

Corey later shared a photo of Meryl greeting the cast.

If you missed it, the actors also stopped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner back in February. Their outing came after fans speculated that the Hollywood stars were dating, which Martin‘s rep denied at the time. Get the details!

