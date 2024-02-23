Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law & Order': Final Episode Details!

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 4:22 pm

Details About Meryl Streep & Martin Short's Dinner Together After Denying Dating Rumors Revealed

New details are emerging about Meryl Streep and Martin Short‘s night out together earlier this week.

If you missed it, the actors and Only Murders in the Building costars stopped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner on Wednesday (February 21). Their outing comes after fans speculated that the Hollywood stars were dating, a claim that Martin‘s rep denied.

An insider opened up about their fun night out.

Speaking to People, a source shared that Meryl and Martin‘s night out looked like a “blast.”

“They were really enjoying their meal and having a blast the whole time,” they told the outlet, noting that Meryl and Martin were joined by other friends, too.

The source stressed that the group “couldn’t have been having a better time.” We’re so glad that they had a good night.

If you missed it, we recently learned some exciting casting news for Meryl, and it’ll entail her spending more time with Martin.
