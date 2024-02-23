Details About Meryl Streep & Martin Short's Dinner Together After Denying Dating Rumors Revealed

New details are emerging about Meryl Streep and Martin Short‘s night out together earlier this week.

If you missed it, the actors and Only Murders in the Building costars stopped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner on Wednesday (February 21). Their outing comes after fans speculated that the Hollywood stars were dating, a claim that Martin‘s rep denied.

An insider opened up about their fun night out.

Speaking to People, a source shared that Meryl and Martin‘s night out looked like a “blast.”

“They were really enjoying their meal and having a blast the whole time,” they told the outlet, noting that Meryl and Martin were joined by other friends, too.

The source stressed that the group “couldn’t have been having a better time.” We’re so glad that they had a good night.

