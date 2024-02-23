Anne Hathaway Meets Stray Kids' Hyunjin at Versace Fashion Show in Milan

Anne Hathaway sat next to a famous K-Pop star during Milan Fashion Week!

The Oscar-winning actress sat in the front row at the Versace fashion show alongside Stray Kids singer Hyunjin on Friday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

Anne became a trending topic on social media after the photos were released because fans were so excited to see her sitting next to the singer.

Vogue noted that Anne was giving off “dominatrix” vibes in the red leather dress that she chose to wear. It was straight off the runway!

It’s likely a quick trip to Milan for Anne as she is expected to be in Los Angeles on Saturday for the SAG Awards, where she will reunite with some beloved former co-stars.

Anne recently talked about her scrapped Barbie movie and why she’s lucky it didn’t get made.