Kacey Musgraves Debuts New 'Deeper Well' Candle with Boy Smells

Kacey Musgraves is teaming up with Boy Smells again!

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer hosted the launch party for her new Deeper Well candle with the fragrance company on Thursday evening (February 22) in New York City.

Kacey looked pretty in a pink geometric-print dress as she and Boy Smells co-founder Matthew Herman hosted an immersive and multi-sensorial party featuring a living garden installation, which is a nod to Deeper Well’s scentscape of earthy-gourmand notes

Guests sipped on signature cocktails inspired by the key scent notes and were able to preview Kacey‘s new album Deeper Well, which she will be releasing on March 15.

Deeper Well is the second candle collaboration between Kacey and Boy Smells following the success of their Slow Burn candle, which they launched in 2020.

It was recently announced that Kacey will soon be performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with this Emmy-nominated actress serving as host!

Kacey‘s Deeper Well candle is available for purchase at BoySmells.com.

