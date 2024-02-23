Ellie Goulding & Husband Caspar Jopling Announce Their Separation After More Than 4 Years of Marriage

Ellie Goulding shared some big news about her relationship status.

On Friday (February 23), the 37-year-old “Lights” hitmaker took to social media to reveal that she had separated from Caspar Jopling, her husband of four and a half years.

Both she and Caspar issued a statement on the matter.

Read Ellie Goulding’s statement about her divorce…

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Ellie wrote on her Instagram story. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advice for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further.”

She also shared a statement from Caspar on her story: “Hi people – hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie‘s current relationship.. that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” he wrote.

“Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” he wrote. “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

He concluded, writing, “This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie‘s privacy.”

Ellie and Caspar got married in August 2019 after getting engaged the year prior. They were first spotted together in April 2017.

The couple welcomed their son Arthur in May 2021.

We wish them all well at this time!

