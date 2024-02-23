Justin Timberlake Cancels London Concert, Explains the Tough Decision

Justin Timberlake made the difficult decision to cancel a show he was supposed to deliver on Friday evening (February 23) in London, England.

The 43-year-old “Selfish” crooner took to social media the day before to let his fans know that he would not be able to take the stage and explained why.

In a video on his Instagram story, Justin said that he was still struggling with the flu.

“This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about,” he told his fans in the since-expired clip, via People.

He continued, explaining, “As you may or may not know, I’ve been battling some kind of bug.” Justin added that he was feeling better, but that his health “took a turn for the worse.”

“This morning I woke up just feeling worse than ever,” he admitted.

Justin told fans that he hoped to make up for missing the one-night-only concert in the future.

Hopefully he feels better soon!

It wasn’t all bad news for fans, though. The singer did drop a new song called “Drown” on Friday. He’s building up to the release of his new album Everything I Thought It Was.

Despite the new music, Justin‘s musical comeback has been caught up with drama between him and Britney Spears.