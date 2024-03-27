Shirtless David Beckham Shows Off His Abs in Cheeky Workout Video

David Beckham is showing off his abs and his workout routine in a new shirtless video.

On Wednesday (March 27) the 48-year-old soccer pro hopped on social media to share a video of himself doing a workout in the gym with performance coach Bobby Rich.

In it, he’s wearing a pair of shorts and showing off the tattoos across his arms, chest, thighs and sides while doing pullups.

Head inside to watch David Beckham’s new shirtless workout video…

“‘Knees up to your chest’ shut up Bob,” David joked in the accompanying caption. “Hairs a mess that’s more important right now.”

Speaking of David, he recently revealed the moment that he knew that he wanted to marry wife Victoria Beckham, and it was very early in their relationship. He also opened up about the celebrity that left him “starstruck” at a recent awards show.

Check out David Beckham’s steamy workout video below…