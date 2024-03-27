Kathie Lee Gifford Jokes She Would Do 'The Golden Bachelorette' Under One Condition

Kathie Lee Gifford is addressing the possibility of doing The Golden Bachelorette!

On Tuesday (March 26), Kathie Lee, 70, appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna where co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager apologized for revealing that Kathie Lee and boyfriend Richard Spitz had split up and suggesting that she should led the inaugural season of the ABC reality dating series featuring men and women older than 60 trying to find love.

Keep reading to find out more…“Kathie, we want to apologize about the drama surrounding The Golden Bachelorette, but we stand by the fact that we think you’d be the best Golden Bachelorette of all time,” Jenna said.

Hoda then chimed in and said that Kathie Lee would be “really good” on the show because it would be very unlikely that she would be “sucking face in a hot tub,” adding that Kathie Lee would “hold all these men at bay and you would make them romance you.”

“Earn me, baby!” Kathie Lee joked as Hoda responded, “You would bring romance back and that’s what we need!”

Kathie Lee then teased that she would consider doing the show under one condition: “It would have to be completely different. We’d have to make them [the men] much younger.”

“The Golden Cougar!” Jenna joked.

Following the success of The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner, ABC announced that they would be premiering The Golden Bachelorette in the fall of 2024. Find out more about the new show here!