Nikki Reed Reunites With 'Twilight' Costars for First Time in 6 Years - See the Video & Pics!

Nikki Reed recently reunited with some of her Twilight costars for the first time in six years!

Earlier this week the actress, who played Rosalie Cullen in the franchise, took to social media to share a video with Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen) and Sarah Clarke (Renee, Bella’s mom) from a convention.

She revealed that it was the first time that the gang had gotten back together in years and filmed a silly TikTok to celebrate the occasion.

In the clip, the cast poked fun at the way that some of their characters were depicted in the series. They also posed for a group photo and looked so happy to be together again.

Sarah also took to Instagram to share some more group pics from the get together.

“So much fun reuniting with friends and making some new ones this weekend in Chicago,” she wrote.

