Mar 27, 2024 at 10:30 pm
By JJ Staff

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Run Errands Together in Los Feliz

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Run Errands Together in Los Feliz

Halsey and boyfriend Avan Jogia are enjoying a rare day out together.

The 29-year-old “Without Me” singer and the 32-year-old Victorious actor made their way out of a wine shop as they ran a few errands on Wednesday afternoon (March 27) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For their outing, Halsey wore a black T-shirt and baggy gray jeans while Avan sported a black T-shirt, ripped jeans, red baseball hat, and sunglasses.

If you didn’t know, Halsey and Avan have been dating since September 2023 and went Instagram official a month later. They then coordinated costumes for Halloween!

A few years ago, Avan made a shocking confession about his time on Victorious.

Click through the gallery inside for Halsey and Avan Jogia running errands…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Avan Jogia, Halsey