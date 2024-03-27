'SNL' Star Heidi Gardner Announces Split from Husband Zeb Wells

Heidi Gardner and her husband Zeb Wells are calling it quits.

During a recent appearance on The Liz Moody podcast, the 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star announced that she and the 46-year-old Marvel Comics writer have split up.

“Sadly I went through the end of a relationship, which it feels weird to say end because I also know that person will always be in my life and it will transform in a different way,” Heidi shared.

Keep reading to find out more…“You know, sending them all the like love and respect in the world that I still have for them,” Heidi added. “But it was just a couple year period of transition and grief and hope and loss and all of those things.”

She continued, “But I will say that during that time I feel like I never wasted a day in getting to know myself, becoming a better version of myself and becoming a better friend and future partner I think.”

Heidi did not specify when she and Zeb split.

She then went on to explain how she found a silver lining during a period that was “very painful and uncomfortable.”

“That’s just been a really cool reward out of something that was very painful and uncomfortable,” Heidi shared. “And I will say the biggest thing I learned in that time is lean on the women in your life and your girlfriends.”

“I already had amazing friends and family, but I will just say that women showed up in such an incredible way and showed me that in future relationships, my romantic partner I learned does not need to be my emotional rock,” Heidi explained. “Oftentimes the women in my life just know better things to say and better ways I think to love me and take care of me in some of those moments.”

She also said that she’s learned to be supportive of her friends if they’re going through a breakup.

“We all know no matter what kind of relationships they’re up and down with your partner one day, you are gonna love them more than anything and you’re gonna be praising them to your friends,” Heidi said. “And on some days they’re gonna feel like your worst enemy and you’re gonna be cursing them to your friends.”

“But I always like to provide a safe space for my friends where yeah, I let them know I’m team you and if you are team, that person, your partner, I’m gonna be on their team too if they’re loving you,” Heidi continued. “So I always like to create a safe space so no one ever feels shame if they were just like throwing their partner under the bus one day and then they’re like, ‘But today is sweet.’”

Heidi and Zeb married back in 2010.

