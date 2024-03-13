Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 4:27 pm

'Saturday Night Live' Announces April Hosts & Musical Guests, 1 Star Will Join 5-Timers Club!

'Saturday Night Live' Announces April Hosts & Musical Guests, 1 Star Will Join 5-Timers Club!

Two hosts and two musical guests have just been announced for Saturday Night Live!

The NBC late-night sketch series has revealed who will be taking to the stage during it’s two weekend shows in April, and one of the stars will be joining the exclusive five-timers club.

Keep reading to find out more…

On April 6th, former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig will return to the show for her fifth time as host, with first time musical guest Raye.

The following week, April 13th, Ryan Gosling will return for his third time hosting, with Chris Stapleton, who is also making his third appearance!

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live takes place on March 30th, with previously announced host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott.

find out which other stars in the five-timers club

Photos: NBC
