'Saturday Night Live' Announces April Hosts & Musical Guests, 1 Star Will Join 5-Timers Club!

Two hosts and two musical guests have just been announced for Saturday Night Live!

The NBC late-night sketch series has revealed who will be taking to the stage during it’s two weekend shows in April, and one of the stars will be joining the exclusive five-timers club.

On April 6th, former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig will return to the show for her fifth time as host, with first time musical guest Raye.

The following week, April 13th, Ryan Gosling will return for his third time hosting, with Chris Stapleton, who is also making his third appearance!

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live takes place on March 30th, with previously announced host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott.

