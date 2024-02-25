Stars Who Have Been Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live is back in full swing, and Shane Gillis just hosted this weekend!

The show has included many excellent guest stars in its nearly 50 year run, but not everyone is welcome back to Studio 8H.

From controversial performers who did something unexpected and/or shocking on stage to actors and comedians who had confrontations on and off-screen, there are some stars who have done or said something controversial enough to be banned from hosting or performing on the show ever again.

We’ve rounded up some of the celebrities who were reportedly told not to come back to Saturday Night Live.

Find out which stars have hilariously broken character during SNL sketches.

Scroll through the slides to see who is not being asked back to SNL…