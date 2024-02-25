Former NFL Star Johnny Manziel Says He Lost 40 Pounds Due to Cocaine

Johnny Manziel is opening up about his drug habit.

The 31-year-old former NFL quarterback spoke about his substance abuse issues while with the Cleveland Browns in an interview with ex-NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

“I was 210 pounds when I left Cleveland… I was 170 pounds sitting in Vegas that August,” he said.

“How do you lose 40 pounds? You’re on a strict diet of blow,” he said. “Until I stepped on a scale at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, I didn’t realize I lost 40 pounds at all.”

Johnny entered a treatment program for his addiction issues in 2016, which was documented in Johnny Football, an episode of Netflix’s UNTOLD sports documentary series. “The people closest to me were in the mindset of ‘We have to let him go,’” he said in the episode.

