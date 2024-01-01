Celebrities Who Discuss Their Sobriety, Including 1 Actor Who Started Their Journey With a Dry January

With the arrival of 2024, you might be considering giving up alcohol and leading a sober lifestyle as a new year’s resolution. You wouldn’t be alone, either!

Hollywood is often associated with parties and drinking, but not all celebrities follow this lifestyle. Many have chosen to lead sober lives for various reasons. Whether they came to sobriety later in life, have never consumed alcohol, or are taking a temporary break from drinking, these stars have chosen a different path.

For example, one rising rapper decided to stop drinking because they were tired of waking up with a dry throat, feeling bloated, and making poor decisions while under the influence. Meanwhile, an A-list actor stopped consuming any mind-altering substances at the age of 19. Another celebrity simply doesn’t have a desire to drink or try drugs.

If you’re curious about which celebrities have discussed their sobriety, we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest names in Hollywood who have chosen to lead a sober lifestyle.

