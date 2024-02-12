Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Seemingly Confirm Kathie Lee Gifford Is Single Again

Is Kathie Lee Gifford single again?

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager said something on Today that may suggest the 70-year-old former co-host may have broken up with boyfriend Richard Spitz.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts were discussing who could potentially star on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, when they teased that they “already figured it out.”

“Kathie Lee Gifford!” they exclaimed at the same time while their crew members clapped.

Hoda said she “would be perfect” on the ABC reality dating series featuring men and women older than 60 trying to find love.

E! News host Justin Sylvester said that there is “not enough chardonnay in the world to get Kathie Lee there,” but Hoda disagreed.

“Oh, you never know! She might! By the way, she would be a 10 plus, and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute,” she added.

Jenna agreed Gifford would be “great” but added that the casting is “unconfirmed.”

“Well, that’s because we’re starting to speak things into existence,” Hoda amusingly added.

Kathie Lee moved to Tennessee in 2019, and has also kept quiet about her romance, and never publicly referred to Richard as her boyfriend.

