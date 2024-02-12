Dylan Sprouse Shows Off Bare Bum in 'Beautiful Wedding' New Clip - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

JustJared.com has an exclusive new clip of Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner‘s new movie!

The two stars reprise their roles from 2023′s Beautiful Disaster for the new sequel titled Beautiful Wedding, which will be released later this week.

In the clip, Virginia gets a juggling lesson from Alex Aiono – which makes Dylan very jealous.

Keep reading to find out more…After angry-eating some grapes, Dylan drops his towel to show off his bare bum before walking off.

Here’s the synopsis for the Beautiful Wedding: “Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, Abby (Gardner) and Travis (Sprouse) wake up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds and travel to Mexico for a wild, weird honeymoon – but are they in for another disaster?”

The highly-anticipated sequel also stars Austin North, Libe Barer, Steven Bauer, Alex Aiono, Neil Bishop, Micky Dartford, Jack Hesketh, Declan Laird, Trevor Van Uden, Rob Estes, and Kyle Richards.

Beautiful Wedding will be available On Demand on February 13. Watch the trailer here!