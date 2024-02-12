Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video &amp; Photos!)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss, Dance to Her Song 'Love Story' at Super Bowl 2024 After Party (Video & Photos!)

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Responds to Usher Embracing His Wife During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos &amp; Video)

Insider Explains Why Travis Kelce Screamed at Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl 2024 (Photos & Video)

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Most Watched Super Bowl Commercials During 2024 Super Bowl Revealed!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 4:34 pm

Dylan Sprouse Shows Off Bare Bum in 'Beautiful Wedding' New Clip - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

Dylan Sprouse Shows Off Bare Bum in 'Beautiful Wedding' New Clip - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

JustJared.com has an exclusive new clip of Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner‘s new movie!

The two stars reprise their roles from 2023′s Beautiful Disaster for the new sequel titled Beautiful Wedding, which will be released later this week.

In the clip, Virginia gets a juggling lesson from Alex Aiono – which makes Dylan very jealous.

Keep reading to find out more…After angry-eating some grapes, Dylan drops his towel to show off his bare bum before walking off.

Here’s the synopsis for the Beautiful Wedding: “Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, Abby (Gardner) and Travis (Sprouse) wake up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds and travel to Mexico for a wild, weird honeymoon – but are they in for another disaster?”

The highly-anticipated sequel also stars Austin North, Libe Barer, Steven Bauer, Alex Aiono, Neil Bishop, Micky Dartford, Jack Hesketh, Declan Laird, Trevor Van Uden, Rob Estes, and Kyle Richards.

Beautiful Wedding will be available On Demand on February 13. Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 01
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 02
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 03
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 04
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 05
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 06
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 07
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 08
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 09
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 10
beautiful wedding exclusive clip 11

Photos: Voltage Pictures
Posted to: Beautiful Wedding, Dylan Sprouse, Exclusive, Moives, Virginia Gardner