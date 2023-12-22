Dylan Sprouse & Virginia Gardner Star In New Trailer for Upcoming Sequel 'Beautiful Wedding' - Watch!

Dylan Sprouse carries Virginia Gardner out of the ocean in the new trailer for their upcoming movie Beautiful Wedding!

The 31-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress are back as Travis and Abby in the sequel to Beautiful Disaster, which comes from the producers of the After movies.

Learn more and watch the new trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Abby (Gardner) and Travis (Sprouse) wake up after a crazy night in Vegas, confused, hungover and – to their shock – married! So they do what any college-age newlyweds who barely know each other would do: they honeymoon in Mexico with their best friends and family! Is this marriage their destiny, or just another disaster?

Also reprising their roles are Austin North, Libe Barer and Rob Estes, along with Jack Hesketh, Micky Dartford, Declan Laird and Trevor Van Uden as the Maddox brothers, and Neil Bishop as Parker. Joining the cast for the sequel are Alex Aiono, Steven Bauer and Real Housewives‘ Kyle Richards.

Roger Kumble returns as writer and director for the sequel. The movies are based on the novels by Jamie McGuire.

Beautiful Wedding is set to be released on January 12, 2024.

If you missed it, check out the first teaser for the upcoming movie!

While the upcoming movie takes place in Mexico, they actually filmed it in the Dominican Republic in late 2022.