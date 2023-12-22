Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Taylor Swift is spending another late night in the recording studio!

The 34-year-old “You Belong With Me” singer made her way out of Electric Lady Studio after a few hours of work on Thursday night (December 21) in New York City.

For her time at the recording studio, Taylor wore a black shearling jacket paired with a black skirt, tights, and chunky black heels.

Taylor‘s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff along with Common and Kendrick Lamar were seen leaving the studio shortly before Taylor did.

Taylor recently returned home to NYC after supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots in Massachusetts.

If you missed it, Taylor‘s close friend Keleigh Teller – who is married to Miles Teller – revealed the truth about THAT ring Taylor wore while celebrating her 34th birthday last week.

