David Beckham Reveals Moment He Knew That He Wanted to Marry Victoria Beckham (It Involves the Spice Girls)

David Beckham revealed a key moment in his relationship with Victoria Beckham – the very first moment that he realized that he wanted to marry her.

The A-list couple and parents to four met in 1997 and walked down the aisle two years later. More than 25 years into their relationship, they remain one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

In a recent interview, David recalled his earliest attraction to Victoria, who was an active member of the Spice Girls at the time. In fact, the iconic girl group played a key role in their relationship.

While on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, David said that his feelings for Victoria were strong from the start.

“I really just fancied her. I did,” he said, via People. “I just fancied her. I didn’t know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time, and I didn’t know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life.”

As a matter of fact, he first realized that she was the one when he saw her in the music video for “Say You’ll Be There,” which premiered in 1996.

“It’s my favorite because it was the song that was on the TV when I was sat in my room with Gary Neville [former soccer player] and it came on the tele and that was when I turned around to Gary and said, ‘I’m gonna marry that one in the short black dress,’” he explained.

His attraction to Victoria only grew as he learned more about her. Chiefly, he realized how “strong” she was.

“I like a strong woman, and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she’s a great mum,” he said. “I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we’ve created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that’s why I chose Victoria… the way that she kind of runs the family.”

