'Lopez Vs Lopez' Season 2 Cast - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 5 Actors & 3 Reality Stars Join as Guest Stars

Lopez Vs Lopez will be returning for a second season very soon!

The NBC comedy centers on a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez.

Season two will consist of 10-episodes and will premiere on Tuesday, April 2nd, with back-to-back episodes at 8pm and 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC. It will then continue in those timeslots each week following the premiere.

Ahead of the series’ return, we’ve been finding out more about the returning cast and new characters, with several familiar faces joining the cast of the show.

Keep reading inside to find out who’s returning and who’s joining the season two cast of Lopez Vs Lopez…