Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Flaunt PDA During Night Out With Friend Ruby Rose

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are putting their love on display!

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum and 38-year-old soccer star stepped out to celebrate actress Ruby Rose‘s birthday at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 20).

A source saw them at the event and reported on their behavior together, revealing that they were sharing some PDA.

The source told People that Sophia and Ashlyn “came together,” adding that they “were very sweet.”

“They were very affectionate and shared kisses throughout the night,” they continued. “They seem very, very happy.”

If you were unaware, Sophia and Ashlyn were first romantically linked in October 2023. At the time, Sophia had recently ended her relationship with husband Grant Hughes, and Ashlyn had split from wife Ali Krieger.

Months after the rumors picked up steam, they posed for photos together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party.

We’ve previously gotten some behind-the-scenes details about the couple’s relationship.