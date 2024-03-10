Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 11:32 pm

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Attend Oscars Party Following Romance Rumors

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Attend Oscars Party Following Romance Rumors

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are enjoying the night together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum and 38-year-old soccer star posed for one photo together at the venue, and they were joined by Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack.

It marks the first time that they’ve been spotted together in a while amid dating rumors.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the event, Sophia looked stunning in a sleeveless, burgundy gown with a high slit. She accessorized with a bejeweled choker and strappy black heels. Meanwhile, Ashlyn looked effortlessly cool in a black suit, which she paired with a sheer white shirt.

If you were un aware, the pair were first romantically linked in October 2023 after Sophia ended her marriage with ex Grant Hughes. Ashlyn also recently split from her wife Ali Krieger.

Neither Sophia nor Ashlyn have confirmed that they are a couple. However, sources have spoken out about what’s going on behind the scenes. We also know that the duo spent some time together in Miami at the end of the year.

We’ll update you if we learn more!

FYI: Sophia is wearing Marmar Halim.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris at the Oscars party…
Just Jared on Facebook
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 01
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 02
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 03
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 04
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 05
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 06
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 07
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 08
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 09
sophia bush ashlyn harris oscars party 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Ashlyn Harris, Eric McCormack, Sophia Bush