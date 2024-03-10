Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Attend Oscars Party Following Romance Rumors

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are enjoying the night together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum and 38-year-old soccer star posed for one photo together at the venue, and they were joined by Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack.

It marks the first time that they’ve been spotted together in a while amid dating rumors.

For the event, Sophia looked stunning in a sleeveless, burgundy gown with a high slit. She accessorized with a bejeweled choker and strappy black heels. Meanwhile, Ashlyn looked effortlessly cool in a black suit, which she paired with a sheer white shirt.

If you were un aware, the pair were first romantically linked in October 2023 after Sophia ended her marriage with ex Grant Hughes. Ashlyn also recently split from her wife Ali Krieger.

Neither Sophia nor Ashlyn have confirmed that they are a couple. However, sources have spoken out about what’s going on behind the scenes. We also know that the duo spent some time together in Miami at the end of the year.

FYI: Sophia is wearing Marmar Halim.

