Bowen Yang Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

Bowen Yang is defending his friend and co-star Ariana Grande.

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian came to the defense of the 30-year-old “yes, and?” singer’s reputation during an episode of Las Culturistas.

During the episode, Bowen spoke candidly about his thoughts about his Wicked co-star’s new album eternal sunshine, as well as the subject matter amid speculation about her love life and the timeline of her relationship with boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Click through to find out what he had to say…