'When Calls The Heart' Season 11 - Over 15 Stars Expected to Return!

When Calls The Heart is coming back to Hallmark Channel this April!

The beloved TV series was renewed for Season 11 before Season 10 even premiered last year, and the new season will begin on Sunday (April 7) at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will premiere each week.

There are so many fan favorite characters expected to return for the new season!

Click inside to see which When Calls The Heart stars are back for Season 11…