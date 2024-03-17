'The Bachelor' & '9-1-1' Film Crossover Episode - Details Revealed!

The Bachelor and 9-1-1 are colliding!

The hit ABC television shows are filming a crossover episode, People confirmed.

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teased to the outlet that a kind of crossover with another hit ABC show is coming, and People exclusively received a leaked photo that revealed what that mystery show is.

Keep reading to find out more…

The photo features an ambulance from the 118 parked outside the mansion used on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor.

“It’s not a direct crossover, but there’s a feel of it,” the actor told People.

“There’s a really fun emergency, and it’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

Fans have also noticed in the photo that the driveway is wet. On the first night of every season of The Bachelor, that driveway is hosed off so it glistens in the moonlight. Some are speculating that his character, Buck, could even be a contestant!

ABC declined to share any details.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, and 9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.

Find out who is the richest star of The Bachelor across all seasons!