The Wealthiest Victoria's Secret Angels, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Modeling can bring in the big bucks.

It’s no small feat to book a high-profile gig in the often competitive and overcrowded field. And the top supermodels of the world have managed to bring in millions of dollars for their high fashion editorials and renowned runway walks. The women who landed a gig as an Victoria’s Secret Angel, specifically, all command plenty of wealth.

With news of the brand’s runway show rebooting last year, we’ve gathered together the richest Victoria’s Secret Angels in the world and ranked them according to net worth.

Donning a pair of wings as an Angel for the brand is an incredible rare feat, with only a handful of models in the world claim the title.

Find out who the wealthiest Victoria’s Secret Angels of all time are, ranked lowest to highest…