Zendaya Goes Topless Under Blazer at 'Challengers' Rome Premiere

Zendaya is going for another bold look with her latest red carpet outfit.

The 27-year-old actress wore a blazer with nothing underneath while walking the red carpet at the Rome premiere of her movie Challengers on Monday (April 8) at Cinema Barberini in Rome, Italy.

Zendaya was joined at the event by her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Earlier in the day, Zendaya wore heels with tennis balls on them while attending a photo call for the movie.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, “a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.” The movie hits theaters on April 26 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Calvin Klein look with Bulgari jewelry.