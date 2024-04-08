'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Breaks His Silence on 'Quiet on Set'

Steve Burns is the latest Nickelodeon star to react to the Quiet on Set docu-series.

In a new interview, the 50-year-old beloved host of Blue’s Clues spoke out after learning about the toxic working conditions young actors endured while on set of popular Nickelodeon shows in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Keep reading to find out more…While talking to Today.com, Steve noted that he worked for Nick Jr., which catered programming for preschoolers and toddlers, out of New York while the older shows, including All That and The Amanda Show, were based in Los Angeles.

“We’re in New York, they’re in L.A. There’s no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing,” Steve said, adding that he had no knowledge of the allegations made against Nickelodeon during his time on Blue’s Clues.

“I don’t have have any particular insight into any of that. I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak,” Steve continued. “It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking.”

Steve also noted that the public scrutiny brought upon by the release of Quiet on Set must be “unfathomably painful” for the child stars who have come forward about their abuse.

“The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the water cooler, it just breaks my heart,” Steve added.

In another recent interview, Steve revealed the real reason why he left Blue’s Clues.